CWG 2026: Preeti assures India of another boxing medal, enters women’s 54kg semifinals

Glasgow, July 28 (IANS) Boxer Preeti secured at least a bronze medal for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after cruising into the women’s 54kg semifinals with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The Indian pugilist outclassed Clyde in every round to register a comprehensive 5-0 win on points in the quarterfinal bout at SEC Hall 5.

Preeti dictated the contest from the opening bell, using her superior speed, accuracy and ring control to keep her opponent on the back foot. She won all three rounds on the scorecards of each of the five judges, leaving no doubt about the outcome.

The scoreboard reflected her dominance, with the judges awarding the bout 30-25, 30-25, 30-26, 30-26 and 30-27 in favour of the Indian boxer. Clyde also suffered three knockdowns during the contest, underlining Preeti’s complete control of the bout.

The victory follows another impressive performance in the Round of 16, where Preeti advanced after the referee stopped the contest in the second round against Malawi’s Mtenje.

With this win, Preeti advances to the semifinals scheduled for July 31, where she will fight for a place in the gold medal bout. As both losing semifinalists in Commonwealth Games boxing receive bronze medals, the Indian has already assured herself of a place on the podium.

Preeti’s medal adds to India’s growing tally in boxing at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as the contingent continues its strong campaign.

Earlier on Monday, India's Ankush moved within one win of a Commonwealth Games medal after cruising into the men's 80kg boxing quarterfinals with a unanimous victory, while compatriot Sachin also booked his place in the last eight of the men's 60kg event with an impressive win.

Ankush, who won silver at the World Boxing Cup Finals in 2025, gave a dominant performance to beat Zalaan from Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 on points in the Round of 16 on Monday. The Indian boxer maintained control of the match from beginning to end, won all three of the rounds, and received perfect 10 scores from each of the five judges, thus securing a comprehensive win.

Ankush reaches the quarterfinals as a result of his win, though his opponent has not yet been determined. If he wins his next match, the Indian athlete will secure at least a bronze medal.

Sachin earlier reached the quarterfinals in the men's 60kg event after winning against William Hewitt from England by a 4-1 split decision.

--IANS

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