Sharad Pawar dismisses NCP reunification speculation despite Delhi meeting

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday categorically rejected reports of a possible merger between the two NCP factions, declaring that there is “no question” of the split camps joining hands.

His firm denial comes despite a flurry of high-profile meetings in New Delhi involving leaders from both NCP factions and top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, which had set off intense speculation across Maharashtra’s political landscape.

The speculation gained momentum over the past week following a sequence of political interactions in the national capital. Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This meeting took place shortly after Pawar engaged with students protesting against the Centre at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, and days after the NCP (SP) signalled willingness to support the proposed Delimitation Bill subject to fair representation assurances. Officially, Pawar stated he urged PM Modi to intervene in a worsening agricultural crisis and student grievances.

A day after the meeting with the Prime Minister, Sharad Pawar met Rajya Sabha MPs Praful Patel and Parth Pawar from the Ajit Pawar-led faction, heightening chatter about potential reconciliation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted separate meetings with key figures from both sides, including NCP (SP) MPs Supriya Sule and Bajrang Sonawane, alongside Maharashtra NCP President Sunil Tatkare.

Political circles have noted ongoing speculation that a segment within the NCP (SP) might be open to realigning with the ruling alliance.

BJP strategists reportedly favour a unified NCP joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over maintaining separate political arrangements. However, neither the BJP nor either NCP faction has formally acknowledged any negotiations or agreements regarding a merger.

Leaders from the NCP (SP) have firmly pushed back against reports of an NDA alignment.

“Sharad Pawar will not go with the NDA. Most of the MLAs and MPs from our side are ready for the fight. I have remained with the people and with his principles, and I will continue to fight in the future as well. I will not join the NDA,” said NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar.

Addressing the context of the Delhi visits, Rohit Pawar clarified that Sharad Pawar’s interaction with PM Modi was focused on student welfare and farm sector concerns.

Supriya Sule’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was primarily to deliver invitations for the upcoming wedding reception of her daughter Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani on August 10 in Delhi, which several Union ministers and MPs are expected to attend.

Despite official denials from all parties, the concentration of meetings in Delhi continues to keep Maharashtra’s political observers watching closely for further developments.

--IANS

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