Assam flood must be declared ‘National Problem’: Student body

Guwahati, July 28 (IANS) The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately in Assam’s worsening flood situation, demanding that the state’s recurring flood and erosion crisis be declared a “National Problem” and calling for a special economic package for the worst-hit districts.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, AASU expressed deep concern over the large-scale devastation caused by the recent floods, particularly in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts, and said the magnitude of the disaster required decisive intervention by the Central government.

The student body referred to the Prime Minister’s recent discussion with Assam MPs on the flood situation and said it believed the parliamentarians had conveyed the extent of human suffering and destruction caused by the catastrophe.

Highlighting the recurring nature of floods and erosion in Assam, AASU said temporary relief measures were inadequate and called for a permanent solution backed by sustained national commitment.

Among its key demands, the organisation sought an official declaration recognising Assam’s flood and erosion problem as a national issue, arguing that such a move would facilitate long-term policy intervention and resource allocation.

AASU also demanded a special economic package for Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat to support relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in the severely affected districts.

The organisation further urged the Centre to constitute a high-level fact-finding committee comprising independent experts to investigate the causes behind the recurring floods and recommend a time-bound roadmap for a permanent and scientific solution to the crisis.

In addition, AASU appealed to Prime Minister Modi to personally visit the flood-hit areas at the earliest, saying that the people of Assam deserved his presence and assurance during the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“The people of Assam cannot be left to endure this recurring tragedy year after year. The time has come for decisive national action rather than temporary relief measures,” the memorandum stated.

The memorandum was jointly signed by AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan, who reiterated that the Centre must adopt a long-term strategy to address the state’s chronic flood and erosion problems while ensuring immediate relief for those affected.

--IANS

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