No coercive action against students in NEET-UG protest: Bengal govt

Kolkata, July 28 (IANS) The West Bengal Government on Tuesday issued a statement clarifying that no coercive action, including arrests, will be taken against students who participated in the joint rally organised by the students’ and youth wings of different Left Parties in Kolkata on July 24.

In the statement issued by the State Home & Hill Affairs Department, it was clarified that the decision had been taken after carefully considering all aspects relating to the case registered against instances of attack on police and media persons during the rally, and also the order passed by the Supreme Court in the Shailendra Mani Tripathi vs Union of India & others case in relation to the nationwide protests over the NEET examination paper leak.

However, the statement also noted that the above protection would not be extended to persons with criminal antecedents, as mandated in the apex court’s order.

The statement was issued hours after the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Kolkata on Tuesday granted bail to 16 people arrested in connection with the unrest over the protest rally.

The bail was granted after defence counsel cited the Supreme Court’s verdict, which forbade strict action against those involved in the movement. Although government lawyers initially opposed the plea and sought judicial custody, the magistrate ordered custody till July 30.

During the afternoon hearing, defence lawyers raised the issue of the Union Home Ministry’s agreement in court, claiming that the Centre had decided to withdraw cases related to the NEET movement across India, including Delhi. They cited examples of Bihar and Assam, but as there were no clear guidelines from these states, the magistrate allowed the matter to be mentioned again on Wednesday and granted bail to all 16 accused.

The magistrate asked how many of the accused had a criminal history, noting that the Supreme Court had clarified that strict action could be taken against those with past offences. The investigating officer said five of the 16 had criminal records. Defence lawyers questioned whether those five had been found guilty in their previous cases. As there was no clear answer, the magistrate granted bail to all 16.

--IANS

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