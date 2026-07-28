Centuries-old Buddhist heritage complex restored with India's assistance

Kathmandu, July 28 (IANS) A centuries-old Buddhist heritage complex in Lalitpur district in the Kathmandu Valley has been restored with India's post-earthquake reconstruction assistance, the Indian Embassy said.

Nepal's lawmaker Jagdish Kharel, Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava jointly inaugurated the restored Shree Gusthal Mahavihar and the Agam of Prathamshree Mahavihar at Guita Tole in Lalitpur on Tuesday.

The restoration project was completed with a grant of approximately NPR 120 million provided by the Government of India under its post-earthquake reconstruction assistance programme.

The devastating 2015 earthquake damaged numerous cultural heritage sites and other infrastructure across Nepal while claiming nearly 9,000 lives.

The project was implemented by the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Buildings and Housing) under the Government of Nepal, while the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) provided design and project management consultancy services.

Addressing the event, lawmaker Kharel praised the resilience of the local community and stressed the importance of preserving ancient living heritage sites such as Gusthal Mahavihar. He also acknowledged India's support in restoring Nepal's cultural heritage damaged by the 2015 earthquake.

Mayor Maharjan expressed appreciation for India's contribution to the reconstruction and restoration of cultural heritage sites in Lalitpur and other districts. He also commended residents for their continued efforts to preserve the city's historical and cultural identity.

Ambassador Srivastava said the restoration reflects the deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties between Nepal and India. He noted that the restored monument stands as a symbol of the two countries' shared heritage and enduring friendship.

According to the Embassy of India, India has supported the conservation of 30 cultural heritage sites across eight districts under its post-earthquake reconstruction programme. The assistance has also included the reconstruction of 50,000 private houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot, 85 educational institutions across eight districts, and 133 health facilities in 11 districts of Nepal.

India has been one of the largest bilateral donors to Nepal's post-earthquake reconstruction efforts.

The southern neighbour committed USD 1 billion (USD 250 million in grants and USD 750 million in a Line of Credit) for Nepal's post-earthquake reconstruction. The assistance covered housing, schools, health facilities, and cultural heritage restoration.

--IANS

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