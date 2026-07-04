Jitendra Singh urges mission‑mode national response against liver epidemic, diabetes

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Union MoS for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Saturday, called for a mission-mode national response against liver epidemic and the sharp rise in Type-2 diabetes in the country.

The minister said a response must be driven by preventive healthcare and mass public awareness, adding that these diseases are now appearing at much younger ages than before.

This changing disease profile, he said, demands a corresponding shift from curative healthcare towards prevention, early detection and lifestyle modification.

The liver epidemic and the sharp rise in type-2 diabetes in India are part of a larger metabolic nexus, with disorders such as fatty liver, hypertension, dyslipidaemia and insulin resistance closely interconnected and predisposing one another, the statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology cited the minister.

Singh was addressing the third anniversary of the Liver & Metabolic Disease Network (InFLiMeN) at the Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS) here.

The network, supported by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), seeks to strengthen collaborative research, innovation, early diagnosis and evidence-based policy interventions to combat the growing burden of liver and metabolic diseases.

Singh described the initiative as a landmark national platform that has brought together scientific institutions, clinicians and researchers to confront one of India's fastest-growing public health challenges.

He said sustained scientific collaboration, coupled with public participation, would be critical for reversing the growing burden of liver and metabolic disorders.

"The country's genetic predisposition, higher prevalence of central obesity and distinct Indian phenotype make its population particularly vulnerable to diabetes, fatty liver and cardiovascular diseases, often even among individuals with relatively lower body mass index (BMI)," the minister noted.

These characteristics reinforce the need for Indian data, Indian research and Indian solutions instead of relying solely on evidence generated elsewhere, he added.

Liver, despite being the body's most resilient and regenerative organ, is increasingly coming under stress from unhealthy dietary habits, lifestyle factors, inappropriate sleep patterns, stressful behaviour, and environmental pollution, the minister noted.

—IANS

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