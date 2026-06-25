Jessica Simpson says her DMs are open but there’s a catch

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Actress-singer Jessica Simpson has shared that she won’t mind men sliding into her DMs but it's not that easy. The actress-singer has put forth a condition.

The actress-singer, who is believed to be dating a fellow musician, was asked for her thoughts about the modern way of approaching a potential crush, reports ‘Female First UK’.

TMZ asked Jessica, “Is that a bad way for them to do it?” To which Jessica replied “No”. She then confirmed that her DMs are “open”, but added she’ll only entertain messages from those who are “verified”.

Jessica’s remarks come amid rumours she’s dating Thomas Eisenhood, a musician who was formerly part of the band Stoop Kids.

A source earlier told ‘People’ magazine, “She's happy. She's in a great place, excited for her future”.

Jessica shares three children with her ex-husband Eric Johnson, Maxwell, 14, Ace, 12 and seven-year-old Birdie.

Speaking previously about her marriage split and being single once again, Jessica earlier told ‘People’, “I feel like we get caught up in numbers. "Like, 'Oh, at 45, would I think that I would be single again as a mom of three?' Absolutely not. That was not how I planned it. But it's just a part of what destiny holds for me”.

“This time in my life, I was meant to be independent in my self-discovery without anybody else's critiques, judgments or opinions”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, earlier Jessica said she’s relishing being a cougar.

While she said of how being single has affected her music, “It was really about coming home to myself, being proud of that person, coming from a place of being just very honest and very vulnerable, and putting that into melodic form, but also using it in the brand. It has been really empowering”.

She told ‘Interview’ magazine, “I think I'm into younger men at the moment. When you're newly separated. I feel like younger guys kinda like the confidence of an older women, I'm discovering. I’m having fun”.

The actress singer announcing her split from Eric in 2025, saying the two have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in their marriage.

She said, “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family”.

--IANS

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