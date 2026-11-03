November 03, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Jeet Jhabakh scripts history; wins maiden FIA Asia-Pacific Rally championship title

Jeet Jhabakh scripts history; wins maiden FIA Asia-Pacific Rally championship title (Credit: FIA)

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Indian racer Jeet Jhabakh scripted history by winning the 2026 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) title, becoming the first driver in the competition's 38-year history to claim the overall championship in a two-wheel-drive car.

Partnering with co-driver Musa Sherif, Jhabakh also became part of the first all-Indian driver and co-driver combination to win the prestigious continental championship. Sherif further completed a memorable campaign by securing the 2026 APRC Co-drivers' Championship.

The triumph came in Jhabakh's debut international season, with the Hyderabad-based racer finishing the campaign with 73 championship points, 35 clear of his nearest competitor. His consistency proved crucial, as he scored points in every round without suffering a single retirement.

Jhabakh's campaign featured several impressive results, including a second-place finish in his category at the Otago Rally in New Zealand and a second-place overall finish at the South India Rally in Chennai. He also delivered a standout performance at the Rally of Indonesia (Danau Toba), where he secured the overall victory.

The Indian racer added another achievement to his campaign by winning the 2026 FIA APRC4 Championship, further strengthening his dominance in the two-wheel-drive category.

Speaking after his historic achievement, Jhabakh credited the consistency of the team and the contribution of his co-driver for the title-winning campaign.

“We were quick at every rally and never threw one away, and that’s what wins a championship. We had our share of problems across the season, but my co-driver Musa Sherif called every corner right, and the engineers kept the car going. I’m proud of what we have achieved. This championship is a start, not a finish,” he said.

A two-time Indian national racing champion, Jhabakh previously won the Vento Cup in 2016 and the Ameo Cup in 2019. He also secured three consecutive Indian Touring Cars team championships and has recorded more than 50 career podium finishes.

After transitioning to rallying in 2024, he finished runner-up in the INRC3 championship in his debut season before claiming another second-place finish in the INRC3T championship in 2025.

--IANS

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