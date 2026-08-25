Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor recalls late actor Rajiv Kapoor's unforgettable birthday at Vaishno Devi

Mumbai, August 25 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor, his cousin Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor remembered him fondly, describing ‘Chimpu’ as a kind-hearted, generous and large-hearted person who made everyone around him feel special.

Jatin also recalled a memorable birthday when the family travelled to Mata Vaishno Devi to celebrate with him.

Sharing his memories on his social media account, Jatin said, “My cousin, my friend, today is his birthday. Chimpu's birthday was celebrated wonderfully. It was celebrated one day before his birthday and the next day as well.”

Talking about Rajiv’s nature, he said, “He was a very kind-hearted person. And whoever came close to him, he used to give them an immensely enjoyable time. Chimpu's speciality was that every person was a friend to him. He did not hold any grudge against anyone. He was such a kind-hearted person. And whenever he went out, he used to treat everyone warmly.”

Jatin and Rajiv shared a close bond as cousins, but their relationship went beyond their family connection. Jatin fondly referred to Rajiv as both his “cousin” and “friend”.

Recalling one of Rajiv’s birthdays, Jatin said it remains one of the memories he will never forget.

“I will never forget one of his birthdays. We visited him at the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi. We reached Delhi early in the morning from Delhi to Jammu. And then by road to Katra. We walked from Katra to Vaishno Devi's temple. His birthday was celebrated in the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi,” he recalled.

Jatin further spoke about Rajiv’s spiritual side and his attitude towards life. “He was religious. He respected the elders. He used to take less care of himself and more of others. He lived life absolutely king-size. I say he lived an emperor-sized life. He was a great guy, Chimpu,” he said.

Explaining what made Rajiv special, Jatin added, “Because he himself did not live such a life. Whoever came close to him, he made them feel the same. You need a big heart for this. He was a big-hearted person.”

Concluding his emotional birthday tribute, Jatin said, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, buddy. God bless you. Always be happy. Thank you so much for being with me on this birthday, Chimpu. I am grateful to you all. I will always be. Thank you. Chimpu, Rajiv Kapoor, my cousin.”

Talking about Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, made his acting debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983.

He went on to star in films including Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mera Saathi, Lover Boy and Hum To Chale Pardes. He later turned producer with Prem Granth, starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

The actor passed away on February 9, 2021, at the age of 58.

For the uninitiated, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor is the son of Urmila Sial, daughter of legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor, making him the first cousin of Rajiv Kapoor. Urmila Sial and Raj Kapoor were siblings, while Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest son of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor.

–IANS

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