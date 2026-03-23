Jason Momoa leaves North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii due to heavy flooding

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Jason Momoa was forced to evacuate the area where his family was staying on Oahu after a massive storm hit Hawaii, causing the worst flooding the island has seen in 20 years.

The “Aquaman” star took to Instagram to reveal that he and his family fled Oahu’s North Shore after losing power, and floodwater forced mass evacuations near the Wahiawa Dam, which was under imminent threat of collapse.

“We’re safe for now but there’s a lot of people who weren’t, so sending all of our love,” said Momoa in a video on his Instagram stories, reports variety.com.

He continued: “The conditions on the North Shore are knarly.”

Momoa also said the dangerous weather forced him to cancel a music event planned for the weekend and shared footage of flooding near his father’s home, calling the destruction ‘crazy’ and asking his followers to stay safe.

The star, who was born in Honolulu, later posted on Instagram that the past weeks had been “heavy” for his home state.

“The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oahu have affected so many of our people, especially those already facing hardship,” Momoa said.

He added, “Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest,” before encouraging locals to take care of each other.

“That’s what aloha is. It’s showing up for each other when it matters most,” he wrote.

The storm is the latest challenge for the islands, which frequently deal with the fallout of natural disasters such as the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, whose victims Momoa encouraged followers to help fundraise for. The natural disaster was classified as the worst in Hawaii’s history and the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

Talking about the actor, he made his acting debut as Jason Ioane on the syndicated action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii, which was followed by portrayals of Ronon Dex in the science fiction series Stargate Atlantis and Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones.

He went on to play the lead roles in the historical drama series Frontier, and the shows See and Chief of War.

Since 2016, Momoa has appeared in various DC Comics media, first portraying Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. He has also played Duncan Idaho in the science fiction film Dune and the fantasy adventure comedy film A Minecraft Movie.

Momoa will next be seen in Street Fighter. It is the fourth live-action feature-length adaptation of the video game franchise. The film directed by Kitao Sakurai.

The cast also includes Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Vidyut Jammwal, Eric André and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

--IANS

dc/