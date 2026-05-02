May 02, 2026 8:30 PM हिंदी

MP Sports Minister pledges talent hunt and Shooting League of India

MP Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang pledges talent hunt and Shooting League of India at the opening ceremony of the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting competition at the M.P. Shooting Academy in Bhopal. Photo credit: NRAI

Bhopal/New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Vishvas Kailash Sarang, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has pledged strong support towards the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)’s talent hunt initiative and the Shooting League of India (SLI).

The talent hunt, announced as part of its 75th Anniversary celebrations, aims to introduce 7.5 lakh school and college students to the sport of Shooting. Sarang was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting competition at the M.P. Shooting Academy in Bhopal.

Sarang further stated that Madhya Pradesh will move forward with the mission of producing the maximum medalists in Shooting for India at the 2036 Olympics, which India is bidding to host. He also expressed a strong desire for the state to host the Shooting League of India, which would be a world-class competition and which would further inspire the Shooting talent of the state, according to him.

In his welcome address to dignitaries and all gathered, Mr. Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, said, “This competition is not only an important platform for the upcoming Shooting talent of the country, but also a most powerful one to pay homage to our former NRAI President, the Late Kumar Surendra Singh ji, whose contribution and vision towards developing the sport of Shooting in the country, can never be forgotten.”

Thanking the Sports Minister for his presence, Singh further stated, “Hon. Minister, under your leadership, sports in Madhya Pradesh have received a new direction. Initiatives like the Summer Camp Aroh-2026 and Khelo M.P. Youth Games started by you are sure to help the NRAI in a big way in achieving its goal of introducing 7.5 lakh youth to the sport. We are also thrilled by your support for the Shooting League of India. We are sure that under your guidance and with the cooperation of the Sports Department and efforts of the team at NRAI, talent from M.P, especially shooting talent, will soon be seen on the Olympic podium.”

The 24th KSSM will be played simultaneously in Bhopal and New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. The Rifle competitions are detailed in Bhopal, while Delhi will host the Pistol events.

A total of 3800 shooting athletes will represent 37 units from across the country in Bhopal, in what promises to be a carnival of sport shooting, particularly in the rifle and pistol disciplines.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan's overseas scandals shaped by spillover of domestic failures: Report

Pakistan's overseas scandals shaped by spillover of domestic failures: Report

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa plays down title talk ahead of Espanyol clash in the La Liga on Sunday. Photo credit: Real Madrid/X

La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid coach Arbeloa plays down title talk ahead of Espanyol clash

Harmanpreet Kaur admits Amanjot Kaur’s absence from Women’s T20 World Cup a big blow, backs Bharti, Radha to come good in the England tour, during the press conference in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit:

Harmanpreet admits Amanjot’s absence from T20 WC a big blow, backs Bharti, Radha to come good

Ryan Rickelton ‘over the moon’ with maiden hundred, reveals late call‑up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 eased pressure.

IPL 2026: Rickelton ‘over the moon’ with maiden hundred, reveals late call‑up eased pressure

India's first barrier-less tolling logs around 41,500 vehicles on Day 1

India's first barrier-less tolling logs around 41,500 vehicles on Day 1

Confidence high in the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of their clash against Mumbai Indians, says Anshul Kamboj ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Confidence high in CSK camp ahead of clash against MI, says Anshul Kamboj

Anees Bazmee revisits his Bollywood beginnings with Govinda-Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Swarg’ as film turns 36

Anees Bazmee revisits his Bollywood beginnings with Govinda-Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Swarg’ as film turns 36

MP Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang pledges talent hunt and Shooting League of India at the opening ceremony of the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting competition at the M.P. Shooting Academy in Bhopal. Photo credit: NRAI

MP Sports Minister pledges talent hunt and Shooting League of India

Govt clears Rs 895 crore railway projects to boost metro capacity, safety

Govt clears Rs 895 crore railway projects to boost metro capacity, safety

MoUs with industry focus on skill-led manufacturing at Vibrant Gujarat regional meet in Surat

MoUs with industry focus on skill-led manufacturing at Vibrant Gujarat regional meet in Surat