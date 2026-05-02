MP Sports Minister pledges talent hunt and Shooting League of India

Bhopal/New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Vishvas Kailash Sarang, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has pledged strong support towards the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)’s talent hunt initiative and the Shooting League of India (SLI).

The talent hunt, announced as part of its 75th Anniversary celebrations, aims to introduce 7.5 lakh school and college students to the sport of Shooting. Sarang was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting competition at the M.P. Shooting Academy in Bhopal.

Sarang further stated that Madhya Pradesh will move forward with the mission of producing the maximum medalists in Shooting for India at the 2036 Olympics, which India is bidding to host. He also expressed a strong desire for the state to host the Shooting League of India, which would be a world-class competition and which would further inspire the Shooting talent of the state, according to him.

In his welcome address to dignitaries and all gathered, Mr. Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, said, “This competition is not only an important platform for the upcoming Shooting talent of the country, but also a most powerful one to pay homage to our former NRAI President, the Late Kumar Surendra Singh ji, whose contribution and vision towards developing the sport of Shooting in the country, can never be forgotten.”

Thanking the Sports Minister for his presence, Singh further stated, “Hon. Minister, under your leadership, sports in Madhya Pradesh have received a new direction. Initiatives like the Summer Camp Aroh-2026 and Khelo M.P. Youth Games started by you are sure to help the NRAI in a big way in achieving its goal of introducing 7.5 lakh youth to the sport. We are also thrilled by your support for the Shooting League of India. We are sure that under your guidance and with the cooperation of the Sports Department and efforts of the team at NRAI, talent from M.P, especially shooting talent, will soon be seen on the Olympic podium.”

The 24th KSSM will be played simultaneously in Bhopal and New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. The Rifle competitions are detailed in Bhopal, while Delhi will host the Pistol events.

A total of 3800 shooting athletes will represent 37 units from across the country in Bhopal, in what promises to be a carnival of sport shooting, particularly in the rifle and pistol disciplines.

--IANS

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