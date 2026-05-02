May 02, 2026 8:31 PM हिंदी

Tarun Khanna on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in 'Ramayana': He will do justice

Tarun Khanna on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in 'Ramayana': He will do justice

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Tarun Khanna, known for his mythological characters, especially his portrayal of Lord Mahadev, shared his views on Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-discussed mythological drama, "Ramayana".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Tarun shared that Ranbir is one of the finest actors of his time and hence will give his all to the role.

He further expressed confidence that Ranbir will be able to do justice to the role of Lord Ram.

He was asked, "What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in the upcoming 'Ramayana' film?"

Responding to the question, Tarun told IANS, "I prefer not to judge based on a teaser alone. However, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors of our generation. I am confident he must have approached the role thoughtfully. I admire his dedication—he even attended my play Hamare Ram as part of his preparation. I respect him a lot and believe he will do justice to the role."

"Ramayana" will also see 'KGF' actor Yash as Raavana.

Sharing what gives the drama a universal appeal while speaking during the CinemaCon 2026 recently, Yash said, “‘Ramayana’ has a certain substance that stays with you for a long time. The very reason this story has endured for so long, and gone beyond boundaries, almost transcending cultures where people truly own it suggests there’s something deeply universal about it”.

“And I feel that experiencing it on the big screen, with today’s technology, could make it feel even more immersive and unique for audiences, something they can truly take in and enjoy the way it’s meant to be seen," he went on to add.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, along with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, "Ramayana" will also see Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

--IANS

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