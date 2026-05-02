May 02, 2026 8:28 PM हिंदी

Akhil Kaimal reveals director Ambrish Verma helped him overcome self doubt on sets of ‘Sapne vs Everyone S2’

Akhil Kaimal reveals how director Ambrish Verna helped him deal with self doubt on sets of ‘Sapne vs Everyone S2’

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actor Akhil Kaimal currently seen as Ashvin, a passionate filmmaker from Kerala in “Sapne vs Everyone” Season 2.

Talking about his overall experience of working with the director of the show, Ambrish Verma, Akhil said “On my first day of shooting, we were filming one of the most crucial scenes in Ashwin’s journey, and I was honestly very nervous. It’s a moment where he’s completely broken but still chooses to care for someone else. I remember questioning myself whether I was approaching it the right way. That’s when Ambrish bhai, who is the director, writer, and also one of the leads in the show, played a track on set, Hand Covers Bruise, and asked me to sit with it.”

He added, “Something about that shifted everything. I suddenly understood what Ashwin was feeling. After that, whenever I felt stuck, I would ask him, ‘What music are you hearing for this scene?’ and it became my way into the character.”

Talking about his own perseverance at shoot, Akhil explained, “Even halfway through filming, I wasn’t entirely sure if I was capturing what Ambrish bhai envisioned. I tend to second-guess myself, so I kept wondering if I was portraying Ashwin accurately.”

He added, “A day before shoot, we were sitting and chatting, and I asked Ambrish bhai directly. He smiled and told me that he had initially imagined Ashwin very differently, more serious, more restrained, but the way I was playing him brought a new dimension to the character. He mentioned that even small things, like my smiles and lighter moments, added depth, which is why he never asked me to change anything.’

He added, “That validation meant a lot to me. But the doubt never fully disappears, and I believe that’s important. it keeps you honest as an actor.”

Further, Akhil reflected, “In an industry where everyone is chasing the same goals, feeling secure isn’t always easy. I experienced this during a quiet, emotional scene with Paramvir Singh Cheema on the beach. After the take, Param told me he could genuinely feel everything I was expressing. As actors, we don’t always get to hear such feedback, and it takes a certain level of generosity and confidence to acknowledge each other’s work.”

Akhil was last seen in “The Hunt- Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case,” “The Kerala Story,” and Netflix’s “Kaala Paani,”

His debut Malayalam film, “Jalasamadhi,” garnered international recognition, and since then, he has taken on diverse roles across Hindi and Malayalam cinema and theatre stages around the world.

Post “Sapne vs Everyone,” Akhil will now also be seen in Chand Mera Dil, produced by Dharma Films and directed by Vivek Soni, set to release on June 5 in theatres. Additionally, he is also currently shooting for a period drama for Netflix, produced by Balaji Telefilms and Chalkboard Entertainment.

–IANS

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