May 02, 2026 8:30 PM हिंदी

MoUs with industry focus on skill-led manufacturing at Vibrant Gujarat regional meet in Surat

MoUs with industry focus on skill-led manufacturing at Vibrant Gujarat regional meet in Surat

Surat, May 2 (IANS) Agreements between industry and training institutes to align skills with manufacturing needs were a key outcome on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (South Gujarat Zone) in Surat on Saturday, where a seminar on green jobs and advanced skilling was held at the Auro University.

Three companies entered into the memoranda of understanding with industrial training institutes (ITIs) across the region.

The seminar and panel discussion on "Green Jobs Revolution for Sustainable Chemical and Petrochemical Industries" and "Advanced Skilling for Global Manufacturing Competitiveness (DET)" was chaired by the State Labour, Rural and Skill Development, and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya.

Mission Director of the Gujarat Skill Development Mission and Director of Skill Development, Kamlesh Rathod, attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bavaliya said the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, began when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, "is not merely an event but a significant milestone in Gujarat's development journey started with a visionary approach."

"The initiative had become exemplary across the country and Gujarat had emerged as a centre of global investment and development," he added.

He said that the programme had moved beyond investment to focus on youth and local industry, contributing to industrial growth.

Emphasising skill development, Minister Bavaliya said more than 40,000 seats across 92 ITIs in South Gujarat were being upgraded based on industry demand.

"The foundation of development lies in the skills of the youth, and the Gujarat government is working in that direction. Through MoUs with industry, a blend of traditional and modern approaches is being adopted, and specialised training including AI is being provided," he added.

Minister Bavaliya said employment fairs were being organised to expand job opportunities, with thousands of young people receiving offer letters, enabling them to "earn while learning".

On labour welfare, he noted that sustainable development would succeed only if workers were integrated into the process, adding that "industries prosper through their contribution".

"Efforts were underway to connect youth and women with employment and extend facilities to workers. Only through collective support, cooperation and commitment will the global initiative 'Make in Gujarat, Skill in Gujarat' be realised," he said.

According to organisers, expected outcomes include stronger collaboration between industry and academia, increased employment opportunities for youth, and policy guidance for future skill development.

Discussions also focused on strengthening Gujarat's skill ecosystem and building a future-ready workforce.

--IANS

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MoUs with industry focus on skill-led manufacturing at Vibrant Gujarat regional meet in Surat

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