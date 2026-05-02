May 02, 2026 8:29 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar's Jamaica, Suriname and T&T visit to boost South-South cooperation

EAM Jaishankar's Jamaica, Suriname and T&T visit to boost South-South cooperation (File Image)

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (EAM) will pay an official visit to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago from May 2-10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday.

The MEA said these countries share a special connection with India owing to the presence of Girmitiya communities.

'Girmitiyas' were Indian indentured labourers who left India in the mid to late 19th century to work in British colonies, where many eventually settled. The term 'Girmit' is a mispronunciation of 'agreement', referring to the contract under which they migrated.

According to the statement, EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, during the visit.

“This visit of EAM is envisaged to continue the momentum of India's political engagements with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago and boost our longstanding and friendly relations with these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development”, the MEA highlighted.

The minister is also expected to have bilateral engagements and interactions with prominent leaders of businesses and members of the Indian community in these countries.

Last month, the EAM welcomed the opening of the High Commission of St Kitts and Nevis in India, highlighting that this resident presence will prove invaluable in strengthening bilateral ties.

He stated that India and St Kitts and Nevis continue to support each other in South-South cooperation initiatives and also expressed appreciation for St Kitts and Nevis' active participation in the International Solar Alliance. EAM Jaishankar congratulated St Kitts and Nevis on assuming the chairmanship of Caricom in January this year and hailed the ties between India and the Caricom countries.

Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago are also members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

–IANS

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