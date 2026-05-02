May 02, 2026 8:30 PM हिंदी

Shatrugan Sinha expresses regret for not being able to work with Satyajit Ray

Shatrugan Sinha expresses regret for not being able to work with Satyajit Ray

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) Veteran actor Shatrugan Sinha expressed his regret for not being able to work with legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Remembering him on his birth anniversary, Shatrugan penned a nostalgic note on social media, saying, "Shall always have great & deep regrets for not being able to work with the 'bestest' filmmaker ever, the only Indian personality who was honored with both 'Bharat Ratna' & the Oscar, legendary #SatyajitRay.(sic)."

He added, "Today on his birthday anniversary I pay floral tributes, solemn prayers & remember him with utmost respect. Long Live Satyajit Ray! #BirthAnniversary."

Another veteran name from the industry, Gajraj Rao, also penned a heartfelt note for the filmmaker.

The 'Badhaai Ho' maker penned on the photo-sharing app, "Our adorable, Satyajit Ray Saheb came into this world on this day in 1921 ... Millions of viewers all over the world have been mesmerized by their cinema... After watching her cinema, the dream of stepping into the magical world of cinema would have shined in thousands of eyes... Their stories are just as magical as their films...(sic)."

Gajraj recalled being a part of a film, penned by Satyajit Ray, "Barin Bhowmik-er Byaram".

"I am lucky to have the opportunity to act in a Netflix film on his written story, "Barin Bhowmik-er Byaram". The story was adapted by Niren Bhatt in India and directed by Abhishek Chaubey...Cinema lovers and cinema students, we will always be indebted to Ray Saheb... Hundreds of salutes to Ray Babu!," he added.

Satyajit Ray made his directorial debut back in 1955 with the movie "Pather Panchali". The drama brought the director international acclaim, including recognition at the Cannes Film Festival.

After this, he went on to deliver some iconic classics of Indian cinema such as "Aparajito", "Apur Sansar", "Charulata", "Nayak", "Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne", "Shatranj Ke Khilari", and "Ghare Baire," to name just a few.

--IANS

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