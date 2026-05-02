May 02, 2026 8:29 PM हिंदी

IIFT contributing to policy, research in global trade: Piyush Goyal

IIFT contributing to policy, research in global trade: Goyal

​New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday lauded the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) as a premier institution contributing to India’s global trade and policy landscape, as the institute marked its 63rd Foundation Day.​

In a message shared on a social media platform, the minister highlighted IIFT’s role in shaping the country’s international trade and management ecosystem through its contributions to policy, research, and capacity building.​

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Rajesh Agrawal, congratulated the institute, noting that it has consistently supported India’s global trade ambitions through high-quality education and research.​

He said IIFT’s presence across its campuses in New Delhi, Kolkata, Kakinada, and GIFT City reflects its expanding footprint and global outlook.​

Agrawal added that the institute continues to play a key role in nurturing future leaders in international business and has undertaken several initiatives in recent years to strengthen its academic and research ecosystem, deepen alumni engagement, and expand its reach.​

Speaking at the 63rd Foundation Day event as a Chief Guest, Chairman of the National Board of Accreditation and National Educational Technology Forum, Anil Sahasrabudhe, emphasised the need for multilingual education to improve accessibility and outreach.​

He said institutions like IIFT are increasingly relevant in preparing students to navigate a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous global business environment.​

In addition, Vice Chancellor IIFT, Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, highlighted the institute’s recent growth, including the organisation of five major academic and research conferences and the hosting of its first Vice-Chancellors’ Conclave 2026, focused on the internationalisation of higher education in India.​

He also noted the launch of the Pitch Perfect Australia–India Business Compendium under IIFT’s Case Research Centre, aimed at promoting research-led innovation and experiential learning.​

--IANS

ag/dan

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