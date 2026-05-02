Nandni, Charani get maiden Test call-up England game at Lord’s, Renuka, Yastika included

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Nandni Sharma has been drafted into India’s squad for the one‑off Test against England at Lord’s, to be played on July 10-13, while wicketkeeper‑batter Yastika Bhatia returned to the side. Yastika, who also got a call-up for three T20Is against England and the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, is replacing Uma Chetry from the Test squad, which played against Australia at Perth earlier this year.

Among other changes, Renuka has been declared fit again and has also made a comeback, alongside out-and-out pacer Nandni, who became the first Indian pacer to pick a hat-trick in WPL this year and picked 17 scalps for Delhi Capitals.

She also went to the Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup with the India A team in Bangkok. However, seam-bowling all-rounders Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam, both nursing back and right knee injuries, were not considered for selection.

The selectors also opted for a like‑for‑like swap in the spin department, with uncapped left‑arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma making way for fellow uncapped left‑arm spinner N Sree Charani. The one-off game at Lord’s is a historic one, considering it will be the first-ever women’s Test match to be played at the iconic venue.

Meanwhile, Uma and Vaishnavi have found places in India ‘A’ squads for the three one-day games and as many T20 matches against England ‘A’, to be played from June 20 to July 4. Northampton and Chelmsford are venues for T20 games, while Hove and Taunton will host the one-day matches.

While Anushka Sharma, who recently debuted on the T20I tour of South Africa, and Vrinda Dinesh are captain and vice-captain for the T20 leg of the England trip, Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal will step into the leadership roles for the 50-over games.

Other capped players in India ‘A’ team include Tejal Hasabnis, G. Kamalini, Priya Punia, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Simran Bahadur, Minnu Mani, and Saima Thakor. The likes of Tanisha Singh, Nikki Prasad, Jintimani Kalita, Prema Rawat, and Deeya Yadav have also been included in the ‘A’ team set-up.

India squad for Test against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), N. Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nandni Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, and Sneh Rana

India A squad for One-Day games against England A: Harleen Deol (captain), Pratika Rawal (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, G Kamalini (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnam Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, and Saima Thakor

India A squad for three T20s against England A: Anushka Sharma (captain), Vrinda Dinesh (vice-captain), G Kamalini (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Vaishnavi Sharma, Prema Rawat, Purvaja Verlekar, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor, Simran Bahadur, Shweta Sehrawat, Deeya Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwar

--IANS

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