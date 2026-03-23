Jasmine Sandlas calls singing with Satinder Sartaaj her ‘biggest victory’

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas has expressed her admiration for celebrated artiste Satinder Sartaaj, calling the opportunity to collaborate with him on the song ‘Jaiye Sajana’ a dream come true and her “biggest victory”.

The track “Jaiye Sajana” is from the latest blockbuster “Dhurandhar-The Revenge’ starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The track, which is sung by Jasmine and Satinder Sartaaj, is currently viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmine shared a video of herself from the launch and crooning the number.

She wrote: “It’s a dream come true to work with the one and only @satindersartaaj. I am such a big fan and I deeply adore his music. My mom is so happy and that is my biggest victory.”

Satinder Sartaaj gained fame with his song "Sai" and, since then has performed across the world. He made his film debut portraying Maharaja Duleep Singh in The Black Prince in 2017.

The music is given by Shashwat Sachdev, and Jasmine said he pushed her to her limits to write these songs.

“@shashwatology I love you bro. You pushed me to my limits to write these songs. The sleepless nights in the studio were all worth it. You’re a mad man walking the earth and your obsession to create beautiful music is unreal. You’ve changed my life. My concerts feel like festivals now,” she wrote.

Talking about the film’s director Aditya Dhar, Jasmine said that his “intention is as pure as a snowflake”

“@adityadharfilms Your intention is as pure as a snowflake before it touches the ground. Thank you for choosing me. I am forever grateful,” she concluded the post.

Talking about “Dhurandhar”, the first instalment of a duology released in 2025. It centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released recently. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events.

--IANS

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