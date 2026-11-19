Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) Defending champions East Bengal FC will look to bounce back from their recent defeat when they host an in-form Sporting Club Delhi in their first home fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 season at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

East Bengal have made an impressive start to their title defence, scoring 12 goals in their opening three matches. Antonio López Habas’s side began their campaign with a 4-0 victory over Churchill Brothers FC Goa before registering a 5-1 win against Inter Kashi FC.

However, their winning momentum came to a halt in Chennai, where they suffered a 3-5 defeat against Chennaiyin FC after conceding five goals.

Habas described the performance as an “accident” and admitted that his team had moved away from its playing identity. “After the match against Chennai, we lost the idea, we lost the style, and for that we have to recover immediately,” he said.

Despite the setback, East Bengal remain the highest-scoring team in the league. Ake Loba and Dani Ramirez have scored three goals each, with Loba also providing two assists, while Bipin Singh has contributed two goals.

With Anwar Ali unavailable, Habas believes the situation offers an opportunity for another player to step up. The East Bengal coach also highlighted the importance of having quality options across the squad. “We need one squad with good players in all positions on the pitch,” he said.

Sporting Club Delhi, meanwhile, will enter the contest on the back of consecutive victories after recovering from a difficult start to their campaign.

Tomasz Tchorz’s side suffered narrow defeats against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant before drawing against FC Goa. However, they revived their campaign with a 3-2 comeback win over Mumbai City FC and followed it up with a convincing 3-0 victory against Inter Kashi FC.

Delhi are currently fourth in the standings with seven points from five matches, while East Bengal occupy sixth position, one point behind, but have played two fewer games.

Tchorz acknowledged East Bengal’s stature but made it clear that his team would travel to Kolkata with the intention of securing all three points. “We are going to Kolkata to win the game,” he said. “We want to be offensive. We want to create a lot of chances and score a lot of goals,” he added.

Juan Pena leads Delhi’s scoring charts with three goals, while Carlos Fortes and Rodrigo da Silva have scored twice each. Rodrigo has also provided two assists. Delhi have scored 10 goals in five matches, underlining their attacking threat.

East Bengal have enjoyed an advantage in recent meetings between the two sides, registering a 4-1 victory in February 2026 after winning 2-0 in the previous league season.

A victory on Friday would take East Bengal to nine points and potentially move them into the top four, while Sporting Club Delhi will look to extend their winning run and strengthen their push for a playoff place.

--IANS

sds/bsk/