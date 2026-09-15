Japan minister visits Kolkata; discusses investment, defence ties with Bengal govt

Tokyo/New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Kunimitsu Ayano visited Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal from September 10 to 13, holding discussions with senior state government officials on strengthening Japan-India ties, promoting Japanese investment in the state and expanding people-to-people exchanges, according to a press release issued on Tuesday by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During her visit, Kunimitsu congratulated the West Bengal government on the formation of the new government in May this year. The two sides exchanged views on the “various potential of Japan-India relations” and agreed to work together to further strengthen bilateral ties ahead of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

The Japanese minister also highlighted the situation of Japanese companies operating in West Bengal and sought the state government’s cooperation in further promoting investment by Japanese companies in the state.

“State Minister KUNIMITSU explained the current situation of Japanese companies in West Bengal and requested the Minister to cooperate for further promoting the investment by Japanese companies,” the Japanese foreign ministry said in its statement.

Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation to promote people-to-people exchanges, including in the areas of business and tourism, according to the release.

As part of her four-day visit, Kunimitsu visited Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a shipyard under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. She held discussions with the company’s executive management on ways to further advance defence cooperation between Japan and India.

The visit to GRSE assumes significance amid efforts by India and Japan to expand cooperation in the defence and maritime sectors. The Japanese side said the discussions focused on further promoting defence cooperation between the two countries.

Kunimitsu also visited Netaji Bhawan, the museum dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Indian independence leader who had longstanding ties with Japan. During the visit, a relative of Netaji explained the Indian independence movement and Bose’s association with Japan.

The Japanese foreign ministry said the State Minister also visited various other sites in West Bengal during her stay.

The visit comes as India and Japan prepare to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, providing an opportunity for both sides to explore greater cooperation across economic, defence, tourism and cultural sectors.

The discussions in Kolkata also underline Japan’s interest in strengthening its economic engagement with West Bengal, particularly by encouraging greater participation and investment by Japanese companies and expanding exchanges between people and businesses of the two sides.

--IANS

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