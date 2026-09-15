September 15, 2026 12:45 PM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi on Emmys: Such great time for Indian talent to cross pollinate

Huma Qureshi on Emmys: Such great time for Indian talent to sort of like cross pollinate

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who was the only Indian talent in attendance at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, said that it is such a great time for Indian talent to sort of like cross pollinate.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of global entertainment, Huma said in a statement: “This is such a great time for Indian talent to sort of like cross pollinate and do stuff together in a more meaningful way. We’re truly in the age of like territory agnostic content.”

‘And I’m just here to be part of that wonderful ride.”

Huma’s Emmy week began with her appearance at Gold House’s third annual One House Toast to the Emmys, a celebration of multicultural excellence in television and media.

She also attended the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s 20th annual Evening Before pre-Emmy benefit at the Pacific Design Center, alongside several other international industry gatherings.

In other news, the actress recently made her debut as a producer with Baby Do Die Do, wherein she also played the film’s central character, Baby Karmarkar. The action thriller that follows Baby Karmarkar, a deaf and mute contract killer in Mumbai seeking revenge for her twin sister's murder and her childhood trauma.

She was later seen in the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups directed by Geetu Mohandas. It also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film is reportedly budgeted at ₹500–1000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Despite the movie becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 so far, the film was a massive box-office bomb.

The film was set in a bygone era, this gripping tale unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

--IANS

dc/

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