Himani Shivpuri recalls living in rented flat, reveals how she juggled motherhood, housework and theatre

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri recalled the early days of her career when she lived in a rented flat, travelled by bus and juggled motherhood, household responsibilities and her passion for theatre.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress shared a throwback photograph from the 1980s and opened up about the period when she was associated with the NSD Repertory Company. Recalling those days, the actress said she used to live in a rented flat in Mayur Vihar and travel every day by bus to Mandi House for theatre rehearsals and performances. Himani also remembered balancing her professional commitments with managing the household and bringing up her son.

“Suprabhat! Sharing a photo from the eightees, used to stay in Mayur Vihar in a rental flat, travelled everyday to Mandi house in a bus,Nsd repertory company, doing theatre, managing the housework, bringing up my son, the rehearsals, the struggle period.. but I was happy as I was doing something that I loved- theatre,” she wrote.

The throwback photograph shows the actress in her younger days, sitting alongside her son and capturing a cherished moment from that phase of her life.

On the professional front, Himani Shivpuri has established a prominent place for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry, with a career spanning more than four decades. During her illustrious journey, the veteran actress has been part of several acclaimed and commercially successful films, including “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Pardes,” “Hero No. 1,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Koyla,” among others.

Himani is currently seen portraying the role of Katori Amma, also known as Katto Amma, in the television series “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.” The show is a spin-off of the popular comedy series “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!” Set in Kanpur, it revolves around police officer Happu Singh and his large family, including his wife Rajesh, mother Katori, and their nine children. The series chronicles their everyday lives and the hilarious situations they find themselves in, leading to a string of comic misadventures.

--IANS

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