'Enna Vilai' director Sajeev Pazhoor: I don't know why they have given my film a U/A certificate!

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) Pointing out that his upcoming film 'Enna Vilai', featuring Nimisha Sajayan and Karunaas in the lead, was a clean entertainer which should have got a 'U' certificate, director Sajeev Pazhoor has now expressed surprise over the Censor Board's decision to grant his film a 'U/A' certificate.

Participating in a press conference in Chennai, Sajeev Pazhoor's attention was drawn to the fact that the Censor Board had cleared his film with an U/A certificate.

Responding to this question, the director, who is best known for having penned the story of the critically acclaimed superhit Malayalam film 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum', said, "Even I don't know why they have given a U/A certificate for our film. In fact, we made a demand for a U certificate with the censor officer and I even had an argument."

Sajeev Pazhoor went on to say, "This is clean 'U' film. There are no objectionable sequences in my film like people consuming alcohol. All the films I have made so far have all got U certificates. I don't know how this film comes under the U/A category."

The film, which has already garnered praise by getting officially selected in around 30 film festivals around the world even before its release, is set to hit screens here on September 17 this year. It will raise a question on the price of dignity of a poor man.

The film has won numerous awards, including the award for the Best Feature Film at the Mannheim Arts and Film Festival in Germany.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had chosen to express their gratitude to the village where the film was predominantly shot by getting the entire village to release the first look of their film.

Instead of inviting a star to unveil the film's first look, the makers had returned to Paalam village in Dhanushkodi, where a major portion of the film was shot, and entrusted the honour to the very people who had welcomed them with open arms throughout the filming process.

The villagers, who had become an inseparable part of the journey behind 'Enna Vilai', gathered together to unveil the film's first look in a heartfelt celebration. Sources present on the occasion had said that what unfolded was not merely a promotional event, but a tribute to a community whose warmth, hospitality and unwavering support left an indelible mark on the entire team.

Produced by Kalamaya Films under the banner of Githesh V, 'Enna Vilai' has been written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor. The socio-political family thriller stars Karunaas and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, alongside Y. Gee. Mahendran, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Mohan Ram, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Kavithalayaa Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Mottai Rajendran, Nakkalites Kavi and a strong ensemble cast.

Speaking about the decision to have the first look released by the villagers of Paalam, producer Githesh V had said, "Every film has a beginning, but very few get the opportunity to begin with gratitude. While many first looks are unveiled by celebrities or through digital campaigns, we wanted ours to be introduced by the people who quietly became a part of our journey. The villagers of Paalam welcomed us with immense warmth and made us feel at home throughout the shoot. We felt it was only right that this honour belonged to them. More than a promotional event, this was our heartfelt way of saying 'thank you’."

Director Sajeev Pazhoor had, on the occasion, said, "As filmmakers, we often borrow places to tell our stories. But sometimes, those places and the people living there become a part of the story itself. During the making of 'Enna Vilai', the people of Paalam embraced us like family. Before the film reaches audiences across the world, we wanted it to first belong to the people who stood beside us from the very beginning. This first-look launch was not just an event, it was an emotion we wanted to cherish forever.”

--IANS

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