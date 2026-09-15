Sushma Verma replaces Yastika Bhatia in TKR squad ahead of WCPL playoffs

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma has joined Trinbago Knight Riders as a replacement for Yastika Bhatia ahead of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2026 knockouts.

The development comes as Yastika leaves the 2022 champions ahead of the 2026 final as she prepares to lead India A in a three-match one-day series against Australia A at home. The series will begin on Sunday in Mohali.

Sushma has been out of the reckoning from the Indian side for quite some time now. Her last international game came in 2021 during an ODI against South Africa women at home. She was in the Indian team for the last time in 2023 for the T20I tri-series in South Africa, which also featured West Indies. However, she did not get a game there and warmed the benches.

This is her return to top-flight cricket, as she has also not been playing franchise cricket since 2023, the only time she played the franchise league with Gujarat Giants in the WPL.

She was excited to be part of the TKR side ahead of the knockouts. "It's special to be part of the WCPL, and I am grateful to the Knight Riders set-up for this opportunity," Sushma said, as quoted by Cricinfo. "I feel it is the fruit of the hard work I have put into my T20 game." The wicketkeeper batter has been working on her six-hitting skills.

The WCPL already had Indian players, with Sushma now set to be the sixth player featuring in the Caribbean franchise league. India fast bowler Shikha Pandey is also with the TKR, while batter Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol and Pooja Vastrakar are part of Barbados Tridents.

Meanwhile, TKR have earned a direct entry into the final after finishing on top of the four-team table. Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors will play in the only playoff on Wednesday, ahead of the Thursday final.

--IANS

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