September 15, 2026 12:49 PM हिंदी

Surbhi Chandna recalls last-minute gas leak scare before serving bhog to Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi

Surbhi Chandna recalls last-minute gas leak scare before serving bhog to Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna recently revealed how a last-minute gas leak scare threatened to disrupt the preparations for offering bhog to Lord Ganesha.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress shared a heartfelt note about the incident and described it as a “truly miraculous” experience. She revealed that just before her family was about to serve the bhog to “Ganu Bappa” and their guests, the gas hob suddenly stopped working. The situation became even more concerning when they discovered a gas leak.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration, Surbhi wrote, “Sukar Ke Bappa aa gaye Little story time - First time in 3 years something truly miraculous happened just before we were about to serve the bhog to Ganu Bappa Our gas hob suddenly stopped working, and there was even a gas leak. For a moment, it seemed impossible to prepare and serve the bhog to bappa and our guests in time.”

“But somehow, everything fell into place. Our family came together, we managed to fix the situation, and by Bappa’s grace, we were able to serve the bhog on time. Perhaps this is exactly why He is called Vighnaharta — the remover of obstacles, our protector and our saviour. What seemed like a moment of panic turned into a beautiful reminder that when Bappa is with you, no obstacle is too big. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” she added.

In the photos, Surbhi could be seen posing with folded hands alongside her husband, Karan Sharma. The couple stunned in traditional outfits and also posed for group pictures with their family, capturing the festive spirit of the occasion.

Surbhi also shared solo pictures of herself striking different poses for the camera. The ‘Sherdil Shergill’ actress looked elegant in a shimmery, stone-embellished suit, which she paired with a white necklace and matching earrings. She kept her makeup subtle, opting for a soft and understated look.

Surbhi Chandna and entrepreneur Karan Sharma tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur on March 2, 2024. This year marks the couple’s third Ganesh Chaturthi celebration together after their wedding.

--IANS

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