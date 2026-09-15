Jennifer Lawrence recalls hilarious blunder after mistaking stranger for Elizabeth Taylor

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about one of her most embarrassing moments as she recalled how she once mistook an older woman for Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor, who had already passed away.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Instagram shared an old video dated November 18th, 2015, where Lawrence spoke about how she enthusiastically praised the woman’s films and fashion moments before a friend quickly brought her back to reality.

In the clip, Lawrence is heard saying: “My most embarrassing moment was during Silver Linings year, like award season, it was one of those, you know, parties. And so I'm just like in a corner like drinking champagne…”

“An older woman approached me and was being really, really nice, really complimentary, and in my head I just went, this is Elizabeth Taylor, who was dead at the time, who's still dead, I'm sorry, she's since passed, and I didn't know that, and so the whole time she's talking to me, I'm like, oh my god, this is Elizabeth Taylor.”

Fallon then asked if Lawrence said anything to the woman.

Lawrence replied: “Yeah, and so she was complimenting me, she was complimenting me, and I was like, it was like, me?”

“No, I mean you, your movies that I can't name, and your fashion moments that I don't know, and like, I was like, you're unbelievable, and then my friend walks by and I grabbed her and I was like, oh, this is Elizabeth Taylor, and she was like, no it's not. And I just, so caught running.”

The video was captioned: “@jlaw thought she met Elizabeth Taylor #FallonFlashback Original Air Date: November 18th, 2015.”

Elizabeth Taylor died from congestive heart failure in March 2011, at the age of 79. She She passed away after being hospitalized for about six weeks with heart failure symptoms.

--IANS

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