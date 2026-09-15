September 15, 2026 12:44 PM हिंदी

G V Prakash's 'Ninja' unit wraps up first schedule of shooting!

G V Prakash's 'Ninja' unit wraps up first schedule of shooting! (Photo: Soldiers' Factory/X)

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) The makers of director Murugu's upcoming family entertainer, 'Ninja', featuring actors G V Prakash Kumar and Prarthana in the lead, have now announced that the unit has wrapped up the first schedule of shooting for the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Soldiers' Factory, the production house producing the film, wrote, "That’s a wrap on Ninja’s first schedule! The first chapter is done, but the fun has just begun. More exciting updates coming soon. Stay tuned!@sinish_s presents #Ninja."

The makers also shared a light hearted video clip in which the entire unit is seen cheering G V Prakash as he makes the announcement that the first schedule has been wrapped.

It may be recalled that the film had gone on floors on August 24 in Thanjavur with a grand pooja ceremony.

The film's shooting commenced with a traditional pooja ceremony that was held at Sripathy Cinemas in Thanjavur.

Written and directed by Murugu, the film is being produced by S. Sai Devanand and K. S. Sinish under the banners of Soldiers’ Factory and Learn and Teach Production.

For the unaware, producer Sinish had previously produced the National Award-winning film ‘Parking’. He is also simultaneously producing another project titled ‘Superhero’ starring Arjun Das and Sandy.

Interestingly, sources had said that National Award winning music director G V Prakash Kumar was initially roped in for this project as its music director. However, he has now stepped in as the lead actor with actress Prarthana, best known for her performances in hit films like 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil', 'Love Today' and 'Parking', playing the female lead.

Acclaimed music composer Sean Roldan has now been assigned the task of scoring music for this film.

Apart from G V Prakash and Prarthana, the film will also feature actors Jenson Diwakar, Radha Ravi, Dheepa Ramanujam, Devadarshini, and Kalyani Natarajan in pivotal roles. Significantly, it also features a dog, whose name Ninja is the title of the film.

On the technical front, the film will have visuals shot by gifted cinematographer Harish Kannan. Editing for the film is to be taken care of by Ganesh Siva. Art direction for the film is to be handled by Gopi Anand while costumes in the film are to be designed by Priya Ravi. Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kaasi.

Murugu, who is directing the film, has also written the story of the film, which sources claim, will be a light-hearted, wholesome romantic family entertainer.

--IANS

mkr/

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