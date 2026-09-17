Jackie Shroff wishes PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, shares picture with Hon’ble Prime Minister

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, and also shared a picture of the two from one of their meetings.

Jackie shared the picture on his social media account where in the picture, the actor can be seen dressed in a black outfit and traditional cap while shaking hands with PM Modi. The Prime Minister is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a grey jacket.

The image was accompanied by a tricolour-themed graphic featuring the Ashoka Chakra.

Alongside the picture, Jackie wrote, “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday!”

For the uninitiated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday on September 17, 2026. He was born on September 17, 1950.

For the uninitiated, on the iconic leader’s birthday, BJP will be launching 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service.

While September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday, October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.

Earlier on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, announced that PM Modi will complete 25 years of public service on October 7, and to mark this occasion, the BJP will conduct a special month-long campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The BJP's nationwide campaign is expected to include a range of public outreach and service-oriented programmes during the month.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor is one of the very few Bollywood stars who never forgets to celebrate important days of important people through special posts on a social media account.

The actor who has been a part of the Bollywood film fraternity for over four decades, is the father of actor Tiger Shroff.

–IANS

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