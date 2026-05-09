Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Talat Mahmood on his 28th death anniversary

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he remembered legendary singer Talat Mahmood on his 28th death anniversary.

Known for often sharing heartfelt tributes to icons of Indian cinema and important personalities, Jackie posted a black and white portrait of Talat Mahmood on his social media account.

Sharing the post, Jackie wrote, “Remembering Talat Mahmoodji on his death anniversary.”

The picture shared by Jackie features a striking black-and-white portrait of Talat Mahmood, in his intenseand timeless expression.

The picture was posted with Talat Mehmood’s iconic song Jalte Hain Jiske Liye plays as the background score.

For the uninitiated, Talat Mahmood, often hailed as the King of Ghazals, was one of India’s most celebrated playback singers and actors in the 1950s and 60s era of Hindi cinema.

Born on February 24, 1924, in Lucknow, Talat carved a niche for himself with his soft and trembling voice along with soulful renditions. He passed away in Mumbai on May 9, 1998, reportedly after suffering a heart attack, at the age of 74.

Over his illustrious career, Talat has sung superhit songs like Tasveer Teri Dil Mera Behla Na Sakegi, Itna Na Mujhse Tu Pyar Badha, Sham-E-Gham Ki Kasam, and Jalte Hain Jiske Liye.

Talat Mehmood's song Itna Na Mujhse Tu Pyaar Badha, has been trending on social media currently with many influencers creating content on it.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor never fails to remember important dates of bigwigs of Hindi cinema and other personalities.

The actor who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost 40 years, debuted in Bollywood with the movie Hero.

His debut movie was directed by filmmaker Subhash Ghai and also starred Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead, marking her debut too.

–IANS

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