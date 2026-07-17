Kamal Haasan fondly recalls friendship with late director Bharathiraja on latter's birthday

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan has penned an emotional post recalling his friendship with one of Tamil cinema's iconic directors Bharathirajaa on the occasion of the latter's birthday on Friday.

Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan, who has worked with Bharathirajaa on a number of films, wrote in Tamil,"Indru nam piranthanaal Vaazhthukalai yaerka anbu nanbar Bharathirajaa nammidaiyae illaiyenninum, avar padaipukkal irrukindrana. Avar paratiya natpai en nenjam negizhndu ninaivukoorugiradhu. (Today, our dear friend Bharathirajaa is not among us to accept our birthday wishes. However, his creations are there. My heart fondly remembers our friendship which he celebrated.)"

For the unaware, legendary director Bharthiraja passed away on June 10 this year, a month before his birthday on July 17.

The Padma Shri Award winner, who was considered to be a trendsetter in Tamil and Indian cinema, had been battling health issues for sometime.

Known for showcasing the rural Tamil lifestyle with flair on screen with his movies, many of which dealt with societal problems, Bharathirajaa, whose opening lines 'En Iniya Tamil Makkale...' are popular in Tamil Nadu to this day, was known for his brilliant direction and his ability to spot new talent.

The ace director, who has won six National Awards, won the Tamil Nadu government's state award for best direction for his very first film, '16 Vayathinile', which featured Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the lead.

Born to Periya Mayathevar and Meenakshi Ammal alias Karuthammal on July 17, 1941 in Alli Nagaram in Theni district, Bharathirajaa was originally named Chinnasamy. The director, who has directed around 44 films in his illustrious career, has delivered several cult classics including the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer 'Mudhal Mariyadhai', 'Mann Vasanai', 'Pudhumai Penn', 'Vedham Pudhithu', 'Kizhakku Cheemaiyile', 'Karuthamma' and 'Naadodi Thendral'.

Apart from directing, Bharathirajaa was also a brilliant actor. He made his debut as an actor in Kallukkul Eeram and then went on to act in a number of movies including Nizhalgal, Dhaavani Kanavugal, Idhayam, Aayudha Ezhuthu, Rettai Suzhi, Pandiya Naadu, Seethakaadhi, Maanaadu, Eeswaran, and Thiruchitrambalam.

--IANS

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