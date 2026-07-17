Kajol offers prayers at Kolkata’s iconic Dakshineswar Kali temple

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan recently visited the iconic Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata and sought blessings during her spiritual visit.

The actress offered prayers at the revered temple amid tight security. For the outing, she opted for a casual look in a red co-ord set, which she paired with black sunglasses. In a video circulating on social media, Kajol can be seen entering the temple along with police officials and her team. She was also seen carrying pooja items in her hands.

Last year, Kajol too visited the famous Dakshineswar Kali temple ahead of the release of her film ‘Maa.’ The ‘Dilwale’ actress sought blessings at the revered temple as part of her promotional journey for the film. Known for her devotion to Maa Kali, Kajol made a spiritual stop at the temple and offered prayers before the film’s release. She also participated in the temple’s aarti ceremony.

In 2024, Kajol visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, accompanied by her mother Tanuja and son Yug.

Kajol was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She comes from a culturally diverse family background, with her mother Tanuja’s Marathi roots and her father Shomu Mukherjee’s Bengali heritage, which have both influenced her upbringing.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the movie, ‘Maa.’ Directed by Vishal Furia, the mythological horror film stars Kajol in the title role, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. It is a spin-off to the 2024 film “Shaitaan.” The film follows a mother and her daughter who travel to her late husband’s ancestral village after his mysterious death due to a supernatural cause.

However, their visit takes a terrifying turn when they uncover a demonic curse that threatens their lives and forces them to confront a dark, haunting secret from the past. The mother fights back against the evil force and manages to defeat the demon while facing difficult choices and challenges along the way.

--IANS

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