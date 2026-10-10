‘It is the best format there is’: Nortje relishes Test cricket return after three years

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje said he was delighted to return to Test cricket after three years, describing the longest format as the best in the game after making an immediate impact against Australia in the opening Test at Kingsmead.

Nortje, who last played red-ball cricket for South Africa against the West Indies in Centurion in 2023, claimed two wickets on the opening day of the first Test, helping the hosts restrict Australia to 187/6 before bad light and rain brought an early end to play on Friday.

The right-arm pacer struck twice in the same over to dismiss Alex Carey (14) and Beau Webster (4), reducing Australia to 124/6 after the visitors had recovered from an early setback. Nortje returned to the test setup after a prolonged absence caused by fitness issues and missed opportunities.

“It’s always been, sort of; I wanted to play. The opportunities and the timing and the things were not always great. Obviously, having had a few issues, things didn’t always work out,” Nortje said as quoted by Cricinfo.

Reflecting on his previous attempts to return to the longest format, the fast bowler recalled an injury that had disrupted his chances during the home ODI series against Pakistan.

“The closest I got was, I think, Pakistan at home. Broke my toe in the ODIs when David was throwing reverse swing balls to me in the nets. So, yeah, it came close in the past,” he said.

“It’s nice to finally, sort of, get it to work out and to be on the park, to play for the country again, especially wearing the baggy. It’s a bit worn out just from laying at home,” he added.

Nortje said he continued to enjoy the physical demands of Test cricket, particularly the challenge of finding breakthroughs during extended spells of bowling.

“I enjoy the hard graft. I’ve always said it, that the second, third, maybe the fourth spell is the sort of point in the game that I enjoy the most, where you have to try and dig deep and try and get something out for the team,” he said.

“So, I’ve always enjoyed it, and I’ll continue to enjoy it. It’s probably the best format there is. So, yeah, it’s nice to be here again,” he added.

Nortje was among three South African bowlers to claim two wickets each on the opening day, alongside Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen. Mulder removed Travis Head, while Jansen dismissed Nic Maddinson and Steve Smith to put Australia under pressure.

However, Matt Renshaw (46 not out) and Australia captain Pat Cummins (33 not out) helped the visitors recover with an unbeaten 63-run stand for the seventh wicket, leaving the contest evenly balanced heading into the second day.

--IANS

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