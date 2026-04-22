Will continue to strengthen cooperation with India in confronting terrorism: Israeli FM on Pahalgam attack anniversary

Jerusalem, April 22 (IANS) Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday remembered the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed Tel Aviv's readiness to continue cooperation with New Delhi to confront terrorism with determination and advance peace, security and stability.

On Wednesday, India is observing one year of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years.

"On behalf of the State of Israel, on one year to the Pahalgam terror attack, we honour the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand with their families in grief. Israel remains resolute and unwavering in its fight against terrorism in all its forms. Together with India, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation to confront this threat with determination and to advance peace, security, and stability," Sa'ar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar remembered the victims of the terror attack and reaffirmed that Tel Aviv stands with New Delhi in the fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, Azar said, "One year since the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives in the Pahalgam Terror Attack. We remember. Israel stands with India in the fight against terror."

He also shared a video message expressing his condolences to the families of the victims and drew parallels to the brutality experienced by Israel on October 7. He emphasised that terrorism knows no borders and that India and Israel stand united in facing this threat.

"On behalf of Israel, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of India. We stand with you in grief and in solidarity," Azar said.

"For us, in Israel, this pain is deeply familiar. On October 7, we witnessed similar brutality against our own people. This tragedy reminds us that terrorism has no borders. India and Israel stand united in our fight against terrorism," he added.

The terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic 'kalima' to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.

--IANS

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