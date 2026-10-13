ISL 2026/27: Hnamte, Soham, Vibin and Tekcham shine as young talents make early impressions

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The opening weekend of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 season delivered dramatic finishes, comeback victories and promising performances from young Indian players, with Lalrinliana Hnamte, Soham Varshneya, Vibin Mohanan and Tekcham Abhishek Singh among those who caught the eye.

Bengaluru FC began their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over SC Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, courtesy of Menno Koch’s 89th-minute header. Kerala Blasters FC registered a 2-0 win against Inter Kashi in Pune, while FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw at Fatorda.

Newcomers Churchill Brothers also made an impression, securing a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC, with Gaurav Bora scoring the club’s first-ever ISL goal.

Amid the eventful start to the season, four young players stood out for their contributions across the opening fixtures.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (SC Delhi), Midfielder, 23

Despite SC Delhi’s narrow defeat against Bengaluru FC, Hnamte emerged as one of the side’s key creative outlets. The 23-year-old midfielder played the full 90 minutes, created four chances and provided an assist.

His vision was evident in the 26th minute, when he set up Rodriguinho for a close-range finish that brought SC Delhi level. Hnamte’s composure and ability to create opportunities offered encouragement for the Delhi side despite the result.

Soham Varshneya (Bengaluru FC), Midfielder, 22

Varshneya played an important role in Bengaluru FC’s late comeback, delivering the cross that led to Koch’s decisive header in the 89th minute.

The 22-year-old also created other promising opportunities, underlining his ability to contribute in the attacking third. His delivery in the closing stages proved crucial as Bengaluru secured all three points in a five-goal contest.

Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC), Midfielder, 23

Vibin made an immediate impact for Kerala Blasters, opening the scoring in the 18th minute of their 2-0 victory over Inter Kashi. The midfielder also created two chances, contributing to the team’s attacking play.

His early goal helped Kerala Blasters establish control of the contest and provided a strong start to their campaign, with the 23-year-old demonstrating his ability to influence proceedings from midfield.

Tekcham Abhishek Singh (Mohun Bagan SG), Defender, 21

Tekcham Abhishek Singh was another young player to make a promising start to the season for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The 21-year-old defender created four chances, showcasing his willingness to contribute to the team’s attacking moves.

His performance offered an encouraging sign of his creative potential from defence as Mohun Bagan began their campaign.

With the 2026-27 season still in its early stages, the opening weekend offered a glimpse of the emerging talent in Indian football. Hnamte, Varshneya, Vibin and Tekcham have each provided reasons for optimism, and their performances will be worth following as the ISL campaign progresses.

--IANS

vi/bsk/