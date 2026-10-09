ISL 2026: 'We want to improve in all areas,' says Mumbai City FC coach Marquez ahead of new season

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Mumbai City FC head coach Manolo Marquez has said his priority is to improve every aspect of the team ahead of the new Indian Super League (ISL) season, stressing that a fresh campaign with new players requires a game-by-game approach despite the club’s successful history.

Asked whether Mumbai City's reputation and expectations brought additional pressure, Marquez said the focus was on building the team and preparing for each fixture rather than dwelling on past achievements.

"We want to improve all the areas because it’s a new season, new players, everything,” Marquez replied to an IANS query during a media interaction.

The Spanish coach acknowledged that Mumbai City were among the established teams in Indian football but maintained that reputation alone would not guarantee results.

“You can be a historical team. Not Mumbai; a lot of teams in India. But finally, you need to play game by game,” he said.

Marquez added that the immediate objective was to ensure his players were in the best possible condition for their opening fixture against Churchill Brothers, with the team aiming to secure three points before turning its attention to the next challenge.

“If we get the three points, fantastic. If not, let’s go again for the second game because this is the competition that I like,” he said.

Mumbai City finished third in the 2025-26 ISL season, collecting 25 points from 13 matches, with seven wins, four draws and two defeats. They conceded just nine goals, underlining their defensive strength, but will now look to build on that performance under Marquez, who was appointed head coach in July.

The former Hyderabad FC and FC Goa coach guided Hyderabad to their maiden ISL title in the 2021-22 season and also led Goa to domestic success during his tenure.

Marquez also welcomed the return of the home-and-away format and playoffs in the upcoming ISL campaign, saying the revised structure could make the competition more competitive and give more clubs a realistic target to pursue.

He admitted that the absence of Diamond Harbour FC was disappointing, as a 14-team competition would have offered a larger schedule, but said playing 24 matches would still provide teams with a substantial opportunity to prove themselves.

"In the beginning of the season, everyone is excited. Everyone is with good hopes. But still, there are some big differences between... But this is in all the championships, not only in India. But it's true that to play again home and away games is good, but a pity that Diamond Harbour couldn't play and it would be better 14 than 13 teams, but at least to play 24 games will be a good chance," he said.

The coach expects the battle to finish among the top six to be particularly close, with several teams capable of challenging for playoff places.

“It is very, very difficult this year to predict who will be in the top six. One competition where you play home and away is the most fair tournament. Long tournament, when the best team is the champion,” he said.

--IANS

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