ISL 2026: Bengaluru FC host SC Delhi as FC Goa takes on Chennaiyin FC in tournament opener

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season gets underway on Saturday with two intriguing fixtures, as Bengaluru FC host Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, before FC Goa welcomes Chennaiyin FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on the opening day.

Bengaluru FC will look to begin their campaign on a winning note in front of their home supporters when they take on Sporting Club Delhi at 5 pm. The Blues will be keen to build on their previous 2-0 victory over Delhi, in which Sivasakthi Narayanan and Sunil Chhetri found the net, while the visitors will be looking to make an early statement.

Head Coach Pep Muñoz has stressed the importance of managing player fitness following a demanding pre-season and the recent international window. Key players Ryan Williams, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Ashique Kuruniyan returned from national duty after a demanding run of fixtures, with Muñoz highlighting the need to manage workloads carefully.

“We have to take care of our players,” Munoz said, adding that Williams’ involvement would depend on his recovery. Despite the fitness considerations, the Bengaluru coach remains confident in the depth of his squad, with midfielder Suresh Wangjam entering his eighth season at the club. Muñoz has also emphasised the importance of combining results with entertaining football that reflects Bengaluru FC’s identity.

The hosts have strengthened their squad with several overseas arrivals, including defenders Menno Koch and Sandro Embalo, midfielders Borja Martinez and Manuel de Iriondo, and Montenegrin striker Mihailo Perovic. The new additions will be expected to help fill the gap left by Rahul Bheke’s departure to Mohun Bagan SG.

Sporting Club Delhi, meanwhile, arrive with match sharpness from the Durand Cup and a young squad averaging 24.3 years. Head Coach Tomasz Tchorz will look to build on the experience gained last season, with continuity, high-tempo pressing and the development of young Indian players central to the club’s approach.

Brazilian forward Rodriguinho, who scored seven goals during Delhi’s Durand Cup semi-final run, will be one to watch.

Midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte underlined the team's ambition ahead of the opener, saying, “We are very young, but we are hungry for the trophy.”

On the other hand, FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC renew their rivalry at Fatorda, with both sides looking to start the season strongly under familiar faces in new coaching roles. FC Goa Head Coach Gouramangi Singh and Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Clifford Miranda, former teammates at both the national team and Dempo, will begin their respective campaigns with a competitive encounter.

FC Goa have welcomed back Jorge Ortiz, whose previous spell with the club was successful, while Spanish midfielder Álex Vallejo and winger Isak Vanlalruatfela add further options to the squad. Singh will look to establish his approach from the outset, with an emphasis on clarity, control and competitiveness on both sides of the ball.

“As a club, we want to stay true to our identity of being a competitive team. We want to play with a lot more clarity. We want to control games and be comfortable with and without the ball,” Singh said ahead of the fixture.

Chennaiyin FC, who finished 13th last season, have strengthened their Indian contingent with Ayush Dev Chhetri and Brison Fernandes, while Glan Martins arrives from FC Goa. French attacking midfielder Madih Talal and Brazilian forward Ramon Tanque further bolster the Marina Machans’ attacking options.

Miranda, meanwhile, has stressed that consistency across the campaign will matter more than the result of a single fixture. “Beating Goa won’t win us the league, and losing to Goa won’t lose us the league. It’s about being consistent over the 24 games,” he said.

The teams' previous meeting ended in a 1-1 draw in Chennai, with Sandesh Jhingan scoring a late equaliser after Irfan Yadwad had opened the scoring. While the return fixture carries added intrigue with former teammates now on opposing touchlines, Singh has maintained that the focus remains firmly on the teams rather than the coaches.

“Saturday isn’t about Gouramangi and Clifford. It is about FC Goa and Chennaiyin — two very good teams, and we’re going to get a competitive game,” he said.

Both opening-day fixtures will be broadcast live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

Match schedule:

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Kick-off: 5:00 pm IST

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Kick-off: 7:30 pm IST

--IANS

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