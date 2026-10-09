October 09, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

ISL 2026-27: 'We want to control more than the opponent,' says FC Goa coach ahead of opener

ISL 2026-27: 'We want to control more than the opponent,' says FC Goa coach ahead of opener (Credit: ISL)

Goa, Oct 9 (IANS) FC Goa head coach Gouramangi Singh Moirangthem said that his team wants to control the game more than the opposition and remain true to its identity as the side prepares to face Chennaiyin FC in its Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season opener on Saturday.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining the club’s playing philosophy, the coach said FC Goa would look to remain competitive throughout the campaign and give themselves the best chance of securing victories by dictating proceedings on the pitch.

“FC Goa has a clear identity that we always want to compete with, remain competitive through the season, and nothing changes there. The club has an identity, and we want to control as much as possible, more than the opponent, to give ourselves the best chance to win the game,” he said at a press conference ahead of the opening fixture.

FC Goa will host Chennaiyin FC on Saturday as the new season gets underway, with the home side aiming to begin its campaign on a positive note.

The head coach acknowledged the challenge posed by Chennaiyin and stressed the need for his players to approach the contest with the right mindset and concentration from the start.

“We want to start strong, with the right mentality and high concentration from the very beginning, because it’s not going to be easy. Chennai is a good team and a good opponent. It’s the first game, and we are all looking forward to it,” he added.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan also highlighted the importance of teamwork and the coach’s tactical direction, saying that a collective approach would improve the team’s chances of success.

“At the end of the day, the tactical part, the system – everything comes from the head coach. It’s a collective thing, and I’ve learned in life that when everyone is involved in something that is going to bring success, there are more chances for the team to succeed,” Jhingan said.

--IANS

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