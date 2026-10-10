ISL 2026-27: ‘We have nothing to lose,' says NorthEast United coach Benali ahead of opener

Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) NorthEast United FC coach Juan Pedro Benali said his team has nothing to lose and must give its best on the pitch as it prepares to begin its Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 campaign against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Guwahati on Monday.

NorthEast United will host the Kolkata-based side at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on October 12, looking to make a positive start to the new season in front of their home supporters.

Speaking ahead of the opening fixture, Benali highlighted the importance of squad balance and competition for places, saying his team has players capable of performing in different positions depending on the opposition and the tactical approach.

“This year, we have a very balanced team. We have players who can play in different positions, depending on the opponent and the style we want to play. We need to be a consistent team, and having competition within the squad is important to ensure everyone is ready,” Benali said.

The NorthEast United coach also acknowledged the quality and experience of Mohun Bagan, stressing that his team would need to remain tactically flexible to deal with the challenge.

“They are a fantastic team with a lot of quality and experience. We need to have Plan A, Plan B and even Plan C, depending on how they play and how we want to attack and defend against them,” he said.

Benali said his primary objective was to ensure his players gave their all on the field while creating a positive atmosphere for the club’s supporters.

“I just want my players to be healthy and my fans to smile. I want the people to come to the games, see the stadium full and feel proud of their team. We have nothing to lose. We give everything on the pitch, and after the game, we move on to the next one,” he added.

NorthEast United will face a challenging test against Mohun Bagan, who boast considerable quality and experience, but Benali’s side will look to use home advantage to begin their campaign on a positive note.

--IANS

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