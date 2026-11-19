New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) India and Portugal held the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on Thursday, with both sides reviewing bilateral cooperation across key sectors and discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and Director General for Foreign Policy, Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Helena Malcata.

In a statement on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the 6th round of India-Portugal Foreign Office Consultations with Ms. Helena Malcata, Director General for Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal. They reviewed bilateral cooperation across key sectors and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

On June 10, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar extended wishes to his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel and the people of the country on their National Day and said that he looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties.

"Warm wishes to FM Paulo Rangel, the Government and people of Portugal on their National Day. Look forward to strengthening our bilateral ties and engagements under the India-EU Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In May, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Economy, Joao Rui Ferreira, said there is a huge opportunity for India and Portugal to strengthen economic relations that go beyond trade to creating complementarities across sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy and startups.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, he said, “Over the last 10 years, we have made significant progress, with our trade relations growing considerably. However, if we look at the global figures, we are still far from reaching the full potential. What I see is more than just growth in international trade it is a strategic partnership for the future.”

“This partnership combines Portuguese know-how, skills, and competencies with India’s ambitious plans for growth in infrastructure and industrialisation,” he added.

Ferreira explained that in renewable energy, Portugal can contribute expertise, talent, and know-how to support India’s ambition to improve sustainability, waste management, and clean energy transition.

He pointed out that advanced manufacturing is another key area for cooperation, as Portugal has strong expertise in engineering and is among the top countries in Europe in terms of engineering graduates.

“We are recognised for the quality of our products, machinery, and tooling. I also see opportunities in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, the agro-food industry, and tourism. There is enormous potential here,” he pointed out.

He also said that there is a need to strengthen connectivity and, diplomatically, discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of a direct flight between the two countries, which would be a game-changer for business and bilateral relations.

--IANS

akl/as