October 10, 2026 9:01 PM हिंदी

ISL 2026-27: Coach Dilmperis demands aggressive game as Mohun Bagan open campaign

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis demands aggressive game as Mohun Bagan Super Giant open campaign in Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Photo credit: MBSG

Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Former winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant begin their campaign in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 with a tough away fixture, taking on NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

It is the first of two straightaway games for the Kolkata giants. They arrive having already faced NorthEast this season in the Durand Cup, and with the IFA Shield among the trophies from a busy pre-season.

Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis believes the demanding run of tournaments has given his squad tactical flexibility as well as match fitness.

“Because we managed to work on two formations, we played 3-4-3, and we played 4-2-3-1. So, the players now adapt to both of them, so we can use them in different games or, during a game, we can switch. Most of the players have had playing time, and that playing time was under a lot of pressure because we wanted to take the title. The whole process was beneficial for us,” said Dilmperis.

The Head Coach also spelt out what he wants to see from his team this season, and the standard he expects at a club of Mohun Bagan’s stature.

“I would love to see on the field a team that plays something a little bit more aggressive, with more intensity. It’s true that because of the preparation season, we are not ready to do it for a long time during one game. We should win. There is no other result,” he added.

Forward Lee Harry Erwin said the mood inside the camp is right as the squad heads into the new campaign. “The atmosphere amongst the squad is very good, especially when you have the hurdles that we’ve had in the season. You see it in training; everybody’s happy together. We have two trophies as well. It’s good to build on this; it’s a good platform,” said Erwin.

--IANS

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