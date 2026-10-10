ISL 2026-27: Churchill Brothers target winning start against Mumbai City FC

Fatorda, Oct 10 (IANS) Churchill Brothers head coach Dimitris Dimitriou said his team aims to establish a strong footballing identity and bring joy back to Goa as the club prepares to make its Indian Super League (ISL) debut at home against Mumbai City FC on Saturday.

The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 pm, marking a significant occasion for the Goan club as it begins a new chapter in the ISL.

Dimitriou expressed gratitude to club owner Churchill Alemão and his family for their support, describing the opportunity to lead the historic club in the country’s top-tier league as a great honour.

“It is a great honour to lead a historic club like Churchill Brothers in the ISL. Our aim is to build a strong football culture and establish a style of play that reflects the identity of this club. We know the expectations are high, but we are preparing to be competitive against every opponent. Most importantly, we want to give back to our fans for the love they have shown us and bring smiles back to Goa through football,” Dimitriou said.

The Churchill Brothers coach acknowledged the challenge posed by Mumbai City FC, pointing to the quality of their squad and the experience of head coach Manolo Márquez.

Despite having a short pre-season, Dimitriou said his team had prepared well, completing 37 training sessions over four weeks. The retention of 12 players from the previous season is also expected to help the team maintain continuity and cohesion.

Churchill Brothers will look to translate their preparations into a strong performance against Mumbai City, with the fixture carrying added significance for supporters eager to see the club compete in the ISL.

Churchill Brothers player Kingslee Fernandes said representing the club in the competition was a proud moment and expressed confidence in the team’s preparations.

“It is a proud moment for me to represent Churchill Brothers in the ISL. We have a good mix of young and experienced players, and our coach has motivated us throughout the training sessions. The preparations have been good, and we are looking forward to tomorrow’s match. We will give our best and aim to make our supporters proud,” Fernandes said.

--IANS

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