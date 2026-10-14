ISIG Summit: Global leaders, policymakers to discuss chip ecosystem and supply chains in India

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG) will host the ISIG Executive Summit India 2026 here from November 3-4, bringing together senior executives, technology leaders, researchers and policymakers from across the global semiconductor ecosystem, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The two-day event will serve as a platform for discussions on technologies, policy developments and supply chain priorities shaping the semiconductor industry.

The summit follows ISIG's 2026 executive summit series in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea and Europe, all of which were fully subscribed.

ISIG confirmed the summit will return to India on November 30 - December 1, 2027.

As India advances its semiconductor manufacturing goals through policy initiatives, including the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the summit aims to facilitate dialogue among domestic and international stakeholders on ecosystem development, technology collaboration and India's position within the global semiconductor value chain.

"India is no longer a future chapter in the semiconductor story, it is a present one," said Salah Nasri, CEO and Co-Founder of ISIG.

"We brought ISIG's summit series to New Delhi because the decisions being made here, in advanced packaging, power electronics and domestic manufacturing, will shape the global supply chain for the next decade. Our role is to put executives, policymakers and capital in one room, and India is exactly where that conversation needs to happen now."

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) among other government representatives expected to participate in the event.

The summit agenda will include sessions on advanced packaging, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), power electronics, and wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).

Apart from that, participants will also discuss India's semiconductor strategy, supply chain development and emerging technology priorities.

"India has the talent, the policy momentum and the market to become a hub for the global semiconductor supply chain," said Dr. Shalu Agarwal, General Manager of India and Head of Power Semiconductor at ISIG.

--IANS

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