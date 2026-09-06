Ishita Dutta reveals she was pregnant with son Vaayu while shooting for Ghamasaan

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta, who is awaiting the release of her forthcoming drama ‘Ghamasaan', revealed that she was pregnant with her son Vaayu when she shot for the project.

Ishita posted an emotional gratitude note on her official Instagram handle on Sunday, talking about her journey in the movie.

"Fun fact: I was pregnant with my first child while shooting for Ghamasaan. So to finally see this film release after all these years feels incredibly special and emotional", she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Thanking director Tigmanshu Dhulia for allowing her to be a part of this special world, she wrote, "Ghamasaan...Some films stay with you for reasons beyond the film itself. This one will always be very special to me. Thank you @tigmanshudhulia sir, @dhoopashwini sir for giving me this opportunity and making me a part of this amazing film and cast. Tigmanshu sir for creating such a special world. Shooting this film was not easy—the locations, the conditions, everything came with its own set of challenges—but the entire team pulled together and made something truly special. (sic)."

Praising her co-stars Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi, Ishit added, "Working with @pratikgandhiofficial was an absolute pleasure, such an effortless and amazing actor, @arshad_warsi sir I’ve been a huge fan of his for the longest time, and I can’t even begin to tell you how fabulous he is in the film. You’ll see it very, very soon!"

Backed by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, along with Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta & Ashwini Chaudhary of Golden Ratio Films and Miten Shah of Yaelstar Films, 'Ghamasaan' is expected to premiere on September 11 on Zee 5.

The film has already made an impactful appearance at several film festivals, such as MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Cinevesture International Film Festival and Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

--IANS

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