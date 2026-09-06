Delhi building collapse: BJP President Nitin Nabin speaks to CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday expressed distress over the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area and spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta about relief work.

In a message on social media platform X, Nabin said, "The tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan is deeply concerning. Spoke with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Ji to assess the situation."

"Relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing, with all possible efforts being made to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. Praying for the safety and well-being of all those affected in this difficult hour," he added.

Along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Neeraj Thakur visited at the Satya Niketan tragedy site to oversee the rescue operation.

The Chief Minister's Office (VMO) in a statement on social media platform X said, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is at the incident site in Satya Niketan, R.K. Puram, along with senior officials and concerned authorities, closely monitoring the rescue operation."

"All agencies are at the site and working in close coordination. Every effort is focused on the safe rescue of the children. Relief and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing," it added.

"Rescue and emergency response operations are underway on a war footing at the site of the unfortunate building collapse... Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are on site," the CMO said.

"An adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to affected families. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all concerned agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure a swift response. Situation is being continuously monitored," the CMO added.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi also visited the collapse site and said the primary concern is to rescue trapped people.

"The other things will come to light later," he said, hinting at a probe into the incident.

Earlier, Delhi Police said that the building was 40-50 years old, comprising of a basement and five upper floors, and was used as a PG accommodation for students.

Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred. At least one person was killed and six rescued by the first responders.

--IANS

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