K S Chitra, Khushbu, Unni Mukundan pay tribute to Indian Army bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) One of India's greatest singers, K S Chitra, on Sunday joined scores of people cutting across regions and languages in paying tribute to the brave sons of the Indian Army, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation in the 1999 Kargil war.

Taking to her Instagram page, the renowned singer wrote, "Today, we remember the brave sons of Bharat who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our motherland during the 1999 Kargil War. Under Operation Vijay, our courageous soldiers fought with unwavering determination to protect every inch of our nation’s pride and sovereignty."

She went on to say, "My heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces who continue to inspire us with their bravery, discipline, and sacrifice. Let us never forget their valor. Let us always honor their legacy.Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!"

Actress Khushbu, in her tribute to the bravehearts, said, "Salute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives without a moment's hesitation, so that we may live in peace, dignity, and freedom. They gave their today for our tomorrow. They sacrificed everything for the sacred soil we proudly call Bharat."

She added, "On this day, I remember each and every one of our martyrs with profound gratitude, reverence, and respect. My deepest salutations also go to the parents and families who nurtured such extraordinary sons and daughters of Mother India. Their courage, sacrifice, and patriotism will forever remain our nation's greatest inspiration. Jai Hind."

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, in his tribute post, which he posted on his Instagram page, wrote, "We honour the bravery, sacrifice and patriotism of the soldiers who fought fearlessly for our nation."

For the unaware, Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. This year, the day marks the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The conflict began in May 1999 after Pakistani forces infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied commanding heights, aimed at severing the link between Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Indian Army, which responded with Operation Vijay, supported by the Indian Air Force's Operation Safed Sagar and full naval deployment, successfully routed the infiltrators and beat back enemy troops and hired merceneries looking to enter into Indian territory.

--IANS

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