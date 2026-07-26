Adani Ahmedabad Marathon returns for 10th edition on Nov 29, registrations open

Ahmedabad, July 26 (IANS) Adani Sportsline on Sunday opened registrations for the landmark 10th edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon, which will be held on November 29, with the announcement coinciding with Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Continuing with its long-standing theme, #Run4OurSoldiers, the marathon will pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces while bringing together runners from across the country in a celebration of fitness, community spirit and national pride.

Over the last decade, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has emerged as one of India’s leading road-running events, attracting elite athletes, amateur runners, fitness enthusiasts and families. The event has evolved into an annual community initiative aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and encouraging participation in sports.

The previous edition witnessed the participation of more than 24,000 runners, further strengthening the marathon’s reputation as one of India’s premier road races. Since 2022, the event has featured on the Global Marathon Event List of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), while all race routes continue to be certified by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The 10th edition will once again start from the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, with participants running along the Sabarmati Riverfront and passing several of Ahmedabad’s prominent landmarks.

Runners can take part in four race categories: the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km), 10 km and 5 km. Registrations for the marathon are now open.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer (CBO), Adani Sportsline, said the 10th edition marked an important milestone in the event’s journey to build a stronger running culture in Gujarat.

“What began as an effort to encourage more people to embrace running has grown into one of the state’s largest community sporting events. Opening registrations on Kargil Vijay Diwas makes this edition especially meaningful. Through #Run4OurSoldiers, we invite people to run in honour of the courage, dedication and sacrifice of our Armed Forces as we celebrate a decade of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon,” he said.

Since its inception, the marathon has positioned itself as more than a sporting event, with #Run4OurSoldiers providing participants an opportunity to honour the dedication and service of the country’s armed forces.

--IANS

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