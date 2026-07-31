Ishaan Khatter reunites with Janhvi Kapoor, says 'some reunions feel like no time has passed'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter delighted fans on Friday by sharing a picture with his "Dhadak" co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

The actor, sharing the picture stated that he finds some reunions very special, hinting at his reuniting with Jahnvi for what seems to be an advertisement, though Ishaan has not clarified over it yet.

Taking to his social media account, Ishaan posted a picture of him and Jahnvi dressed in traditional attires.

Ishaan is seen wearing an ivory sherwani with a matching turban, and Janhvi is seen resplendent in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga paired with statement jewellery. The two are seen seated on a staircase, holding each other's hands and posing for a picture.

Sharing the picture, Ishaan captioned it, "Some reunions feel like no time has passed! @janhvikapoor."

The reunion reminded fans of their successful on-screen pairing in "Dhadak" released in 2018, which marked Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut as a lead actress opposite Ishaan.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, the romantic drama was the official Hindi remake of Nagraj Manjule's acclaimed Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" that released in 2016.

For the uninitiated, "Dhadak" released on July 20, 2018, just a few months after Janhvi's mother, legendary actress Sridevi, passed away in February that year.

The chemistry between Janhvi and Ishaan was widely appreciated, and made them one of the most talked-about fresh on-screen pairings of the year.

Talking about their equation, the duo has remained close friends and has even reunited at industry events and public appearances over the years. They were last seen together in Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound," which starred Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

For the uninitiated, "Dhadak" was also Ishaan Khatter's first film as a solo lead hero. Before that, he made his acting debut with acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's "Beyond the Clouds" released in 2017).

He was earlier seen as a child actor in "Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!" released in 2005.

–IANS

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