IPL 2026: When and where to watch LSG vs CSK, know all details

Lucknow, May 14 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are set to face each other once again when they meet at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, just days after their previous encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Chennai.

The two sides last met on May 10 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where CSK secured a five-wicket victory. Josh Inglis starred with a blistering 85 off 33 deliveries, while Shahbaz Ahmed made a strong all-round contribution with an unbeaten 43 off 25 balls and figures of 2/30.

With their playoff hopes already over, the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow side will now focus on finishing the season positively. The franchise has three matches remaining and will be eager to begin the final stretch with a home victory against CSK, after managing only three wins so far this season.

For Chennai, the equation remains very different. The five-time IPL champions currently occupy fifth place on the table with six wins from 11 matches and remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth. After enduring an inconsistent start to the campaign, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has regained momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament as the race for the top four intensifies, and they will have to win all their remaining fixtures to remain in contention.

When: Friday, May 15, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where to Watch: The LSG vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi (wk), C Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

--IANS

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