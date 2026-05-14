May 14, 2026 5:47 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Overton ruled out as CSK pick Dian Forrester as replacement

IPL 2026: Overton ruled out as CSK pick Dian Forrester as replacement

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked Dian Forrester as Jamie Overton’s replacement after the latter was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury.

Overton returned to England due to a right thigh injury. The seam-bowling all-rounder’s absence exacerbates CSK’s injury issues, which are already serious due to the unavailability of Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Ramakrishna Ghosh and the sidelining of MS Dhoni with a calf injury.

“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury. Dian Forrester will join CSK for INR 75 lakh as a replacement for Overton. Forrester, an all-rounder from South Africa, made his debut in March 2026 against New Zealand and has featured in 5 international games, scoring 83 runs,” the IPL said in a statement on Thursday.

“Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management,” CSK had said in a statement on their social media accounts late on Wednesday.

CSK remains in the playoff race with 12 points from 11 matches, sitting fifth in the points table. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team aims to strengthen their chances by facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday evening.

Overton has been a key performer for CSK this season, taking 14 wickets at an average of 17.78, making him their second-highest wicket-taker. His economy rate stood at 8.89. He earned the Player of the Match award after delivering 3-36 in CSK's five-wicket victory over LSG at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 11. His batting ability and contribution of lower-order runs were crucial in stabilising the team.

Overton’s skill in hitting the ball and providing lower-order runs has been vital for maintaining the team's balance. His exit creates a major gap in their bowling lineup, and the team management must quickly turn to other options to fill this void.

--IANS

vi/bc

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